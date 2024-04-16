Feenstra Pushes for Mid-June Farm Bill Vote

Work is progressing on crafting the new Farm Bill, and Iowa’s Fourth District Congressman Randy Feenstra says he’s hopeful the legislation that’s so important to the heartland will be finalized soon.

The Farm Bill is typically updated every five years, but a new version didn’t materialize last year, and Congress passed a one-year extension which will last through this fall.

Feenstra says there’s a lot of concern over the crop insurance element of the Farm Bill.

He says there’s also a great deal of concern about the export market and finding new free trade agreement areas in which to grow.