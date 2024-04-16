Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Meeting 4/16/24 (LIVE)

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting by clicking this highlighted link:

http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRYede2wUgnmNZpYlSRCDDg/live

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.

2. 9:00 A.M. Public Hearing for FY 2025 Proposed Budget.

3. 9:15 A.M. Julianna Burkholder, Chamber of Commerce to discuss, with possible

action, use of Courthouse grounds for Puckerbrush.

4. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.

5. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.

6. 9:30 A.M. Consider for acceptance Annexation and Reclassification reports for DD 37.

7. Set Public Hearing for Annexation and Reclassification reports for DD 37.

8. 10:30 A.M. Maggie Burger, Speer Financial to discuss GO Possible Debt Schedule &

Timeline.

9. Open Forum.

10. Consider for approval Sheriff’s Quarterly report.

11. Consider for approval Auditor’s transfers.

12. Consider for approval County claims.