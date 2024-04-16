Wind Advisory WIND ADVISORY - Cerro Gordo County IA  - Faribault County MN  - Franklin County IA  - Freeborn County MN  - Hancock County IA  - Humboldt County IA  - Kossuth County IA  - Winnebago County IA  - Worth County IA  - Wright County IA
Meetings & AgendasNewsWinnebago

Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Meeting 4/16/24 (LIVE)

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor6 seconds agoLast Updated: April 15, 2024

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting by clicking this highlighted link:

http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRYede2wUgnmNZpYlSRCDDg/live

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.
2. 9:00 A.M. Public Hearing for FY 2025 Proposed Budget.
3. 9:15 A.M. Julianna Burkholder, Chamber of Commerce to discuss, with possible
action, use of Courthouse grounds for Puckerbrush.
4. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.
5. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.
6. 9:30 A.M. Consider for acceptance Annexation and Reclassification reports for DD 37.
7. Set Public Hearing for Annexation and Reclassification reports for DD 37.
8. 10:30 A.M. Maggie Burger, Speer Financial to discuss GO Possible Debt Schedule &
Timeline.
9. Open Forum.
10. Consider for approval Sheriff’s Quarterly report.
11. Consider for approval Auditor’s transfers.
12. Consider for approval County claims.

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor6 seconds agoLast Updated: April 15, 2024
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT

Back to top button