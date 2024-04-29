Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting 4/29/24 (LIVE)

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 9am. The Meeting can be viewed by clicking this highlighted link: https://meet.goto.com/369780741

The proposed agenda is as follows:

9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Review minutes

9:05 a.m. *Public forum

9:15 a.m. Jason Lackore, Weed Commissioner, re: review and consider Resolution Noxious Weed Notice

9:30 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads, consider Resolution Bridge Weight Limit Posting

9:45 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider plans and specifications for construction of maintenance shed/garage for Maintenance Department, set date and time for quotes for said project.

9:55 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider pay estimates nos. 13, 14, and 15 for HVAC System Upgrade with Mechanical Air Systems

10:00 a.m. James Welsh, Veterans Affair Director, re: quarterly report of Veterans Affairs office

10:15 a.m. Consider 8-month special class C retail alcohol license with outdoor service for Hancock County

Agricultural Society

10:20 a.m. Ann Hinders, drainage, discuss and possibly consider Drainage Infrastructure Locate Agreement

**Public comments during Public Forum only**

*=Public comments allowed during agenda item