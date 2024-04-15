Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting 4/15/24 (LIVE)

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting live by clicking the following link:

https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Convene meeting at 9:00 a.m.

2. Approve tentative agenda.

3. Approve minutes of last meeting.

4. Approve claims for payment.

5. Open forum for public input.

6. Review and act on 28E Agreement with Franklin County for a shared Naturalist position.

7. Approve cigarette/tobacco/nicotine/vapor permit for Caseys General Store by Dows.

8. Chris Oliver to present the Veterans Affairs quarterly report.

9. Review and take action on Resolution 2024-14 for additional uses of ARPA funds.

10. Jeremy Abbas, Assistant to the Engineer.

a. Secondary Roads Update

11. Old Business.

12. New Business.

13. Update on meetings.