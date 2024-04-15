Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting 4/15/24 (LIVE)
The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday morning beginning at 8:30am. You can view the meeting live by clicking this link:
The proposed agenda is as follows:
1. Pledge of Allegiance
2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.
3. Determination of quorum
4. Approval of agenda & minutes
5. County Engineer
a. General
b. Road maintenance
c. Discussion/Possible Action – Secondary Roads/Conservation Building Project
6. Drainage
a. General
b. Drainage Claims
c. Work Orders
7. Claims
8. Reports
9. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes
10. Liquor License
11. ICAP – Member Proxy
12. Building/Grounds
a.Elevator maintenance/improvement quote
b.Discussion/possible action – contract services – windows, mowing, cleaning
13. Discussion/possible action – Accept Offer to Buy Real Estate & Economic Development Agreement
14. Public Hearing – Establishment of the Southeast Worth County EMS District – 9:00 A.M.
15. Public Hearing – Establishment of the West Worth County EMS District – 9:30 A.M.
16. Resolution #2024-16 -Proposal to Sell County Real Estate
17. Resolution #2024-17 – Resolution to Create Southeast Worth County EMS District
18. Resolution #2024-18 – Resolution to Create West Worth County EMS District
19. Water System Improvement Project
20. WINN-WORTH BETCO
21. EMS Continued Discussion
22. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water
23. Budget Update/Discussion
24. Department Head Discussion
25. Supervisors – Weekly Reports
26. Next week’s Agenda Items for review
27. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:
a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – April 15 – Forest City Ambulance – 105 Hwy 69 S, Forest City –11:30 A.M.
b. Public Hearing – Proposed FY25 Worth County Budget – April 22 – 9:00 A.M.
c. Peter Hill – Proposal for County Employee Retirement Account Management – April 22 – 9:15 A.M.
d. Top of Iowa Water Main Extension Project – Bid Letting – April 25 – 11:00 A.M.
e. Top of Iowa Water Main Extension Project – Public Hearing/Approval of Plans and Specifications –April 29
f. Top of Iowa Water Main Extension Project – Contract Award – April 29
g. Elizabeth Thyer, Gardiner + Co. – FY23 Audit Review – April 29 – 9:00 A.M.
h. Public Hearing on proposal to enter into a General Obligation Urban Renewal Loan Agreement and to
borrow money thereunder – May 6 – 9:00 A.M.
i. Top of Iowa Water Main Extension Project – Approve Contract & Bond – May 13
Adjourn