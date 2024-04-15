Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting 4/15/24 (LIVE)

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday morning beginning at 8:30am. You can view the meeting live by clicking this link:

https://zoom.us/j/435128100

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.

3. Determination of quorum

4. Approval of agenda & minutes

5. County Engineer

a. General

b. Road maintenance

c. Discussion/Possible Action – Secondary Roads/Conservation Building Project

6. Drainage

a. General

b. Drainage Claims

c. Work Orders

7. Claims

8. Reports

9. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes

10. Liquor License

11. ICAP – Member Proxy

12. Building/Grounds

a.Elevator maintenance/improvement quote

b.Discussion/possible action – contract services – windows, mowing, cleaning

13. Discussion/possible action – Accept Offer to Buy Real Estate & Economic Development Agreement

14. Public Hearing – Establishment of the Southeast Worth County EMS District – 9:00 A.M.

15. Public Hearing – Establishment of the West Worth County EMS District – 9:30 A.M.

16. Resolution #2024-16 -Proposal to Sell County Real Estate

17. Resolution #2024-17 – Resolution to Create Southeast Worth County EMS District

18. Resolution #2024-18 – Resolution to Create West Worth County EMS District

19. Water System Improvement Project

20. WINN-WORTH BETCO

21. EMS Continued Discussion

22. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water

23. Budget Update/Discussion

24. Department Head Discussion

25. Supervisors – Weekly Reports

26. Next week’s Agenda Items for review

27. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:

a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – April 15 – Forest City Ambulance – 105 Hwy 69 S, Forest City –11:30 A.M.

b. Public Hearing – Proposed FY25 Worth County Budget – April 22 – 9:00 A.M.

c. Peter Hill – Proposal for County Employee Retirement Account Management – April 22 – 9:15 A.M.

d. Top of Iowa Water Main Extension Project – Bid Letting – April 25 – 11:00 A.M.

e. Top of Iowa Water Main Extension Project – Public Hearing/Approval of Plans and Specifications –April 29

f. Top of Iowa Water Main Extension Project – Contract Award – April 29

g. Elizabeth Thyer, Gardiner + Co. – FY23 Audit Review – April 29 – 9:00 A.M.

h. Public Hearing on proposal to enter into a General Obligation Urban Renewal Loan Agreement and to

borrow money thereunder – May 6 – 9:00 A.M.

i. Top of Iowa Water Main Extension Project – Approve Contract & Bond – May 13

Adjourn