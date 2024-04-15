Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting 4/15/24 (LIVE)
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will hold their meeting beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting live by clicking on the highlighted link below:
https://meet.goto.com/432678429
The proposed agenda is as follows:
9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance
Review minutes
9:05 a.m. *Public forum
9:15 a.m. *Public hearing on Hancock County’s budget for FY2024-2025
Consider Resolution Approving and/or Adjusting Compensation Board Recommendations for
Elected Officials for FY2024-2025
Consider Resolution Adoption of Hancock County’s FY2024-2025 Proposed Budget
Consider Resolution Declaring Committed Funds for Hancock County Budget for FY2024-2025
9:30 a.m. Consider invoice #1 for Valsoft Corporation Inc. DBA Cott Systems for drainage preservation project
9:35 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads, consider payroll changes.
9:45 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider pay estimates nos. 13, 14, and 15 for HVAC System Upgrade with Mechanical Air Systems
9:50 a.m. Michelle K. Eisenman, Auditor, re: payroll change, discuss starting wage for clerk position.
10:00 a.m. Rebecca Barrett and Kevin Kozisek, Department of Corrections, re: update on Department of Corrections
10:15 a.m. Discuss possible construction of maintenance shed for Maintenance Department
10:25 a.m. Consider claims
10:30 a.m. *Annexation of lands hearing with landowners of JDD # 123-113 and Cerro Gordo DD #16
Consider annexation of lands report for JDD # 123-113 and Cerro Gordo DD #16
10:35 a.m. *Reclassification of lands hearing for JDD # 123-113 and Cerro Gordo DD #16
Consider commissioner’s report of reclassification of lands report for JDD # 123-113 and Cerro Gordo DD #16
10:45 a.m. Ann Hinders, drainage, discuss and possibly consider Drainage Infrastructure Locate Agreement
**Public comments during Public Forum only**
*=Public comments allowed during agenda item