Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting 4/15/24 (LIVE)

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will hold their meeting beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting live by clicking on the highlighted link below:

https://meet.goto.com/432678429

The proposed agenda is as follows:

9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Review minutes

9:05 a.m. *Public forum

9:15 a.m. *Public hearing on Hancock County’s budget for FY2024-2025

Consider Resolution Approving and/or Adjusting Compensation Board Recommendations for

Elected Officials for FY2024-2025

Consider Resolution Adoption of Hancock County’s FY2024-2025 Proposed Budget

Consider Resolution Declaring Committed Funds for Hancock County Budget for FY2024-2025

9:30 a.m. Consider invoice #1 for Valsoft Corporation Inc. DBA Cott Systems for drainage preservation project

9:35 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads, consider payroll changes.

9:45 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider pay estimates nos. 13, 14, and 15 for HVAC System Upgrade with Mechanical Air Systems

9:50 a.m. Michelle K. Eisenman, Auditor, re: payroll change, discuss starting wage for clerk position.

10:00 a.m. Rebecca Barrett and Kevin Kozisek, Department of Corrections, re: update on Department of Corrections

10:15 a.m. Discuss possible construction of maintenance shed for Maintenance Department

10:25 a.m. Consider claims

10:30 a.m. *Annexation of lands hearing with landowners of JDD # 123-113 and Cerro Gordo DD #16

Consider annexation of lands report for JDD # 123-113 and Cerro Gordo DD #16

10:35 a.m. *Reclassification of lands hearing for JDD # 123-113 and Cerro Gordo DD #16

Consider commissioner’s report of reclassification of lands report for JDD # 123-113 and Cerro Gordo DD #16

10:45 a.m. Ann Hinders, drainage, discuss and possibly consider Drainage Infrastructure Locate Agreement

**Public comments during Public Forum only**

*=Public comments allowed during agenda item