Tuesday May Become Stormy Locally

The National Weather Service is predicting a stormy Monday night into Tuesday as a strong system makes its way through the area. While the storms should arrive in the area after 1am on Tuesday morning, the severe stuff looks to begin on Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service believes that an increased chance of severe weather begins in a line extending from Mason City west to just north of Algona. This puts Hancock, Cerro Gordo, Wright, Humboldt, and southern portions of Kossuth Counties is the predicted path of heavy to dangerous storms.

Several rounds of thunderstorms are expected Tuesday and Tuesday evening with large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes possible. Although confidence in the timing of the storms is low, the mostly likely time for more widespread storms is between 10am and 8pm on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service is placing the broadcast area in a 2-4% chance for tornadoes and a 15% chance of strong damaging winds. The hail possibility remains at 29% according to the latest model predictions. Those traveling south past Ames should expect chances to increase dramatically.

Stay with KIOW and KHAM for the latest details or chack with kiow.com and b1031.com for further updates.