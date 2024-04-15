Sunday Fire in Clear Lake Destroys a Garage

The Clear Lake and Ventura Fire Departments were called to a home on 230th Street in Clear Lake. The detached garage was found engulfed in flames on Sunday afternoon when fire fighters arrived around 2:30pm.

The departments were able to contain the blaze to the garage and prevent it from spreading to the nearby house. The garage is considered a total loss estimated to be $45,000 in damages. The departments stated that a 2004 Jeep Wrangler and four riding lawn mowers were inside the garage at the time of the blaze.

It is believed that embers from what was thought to be extinguished controlled burn nearby were the cause of the fire. The Cerro Gordo Sheriff’s Office along with the responding departments stated that there were no injuries.