Bonnie Marie Pals
Formerly of Britt
Bonnie Marie Pals, 81, formerly of Britt, passed away on March 28, 2024, in Waverly, Iowa.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Bonnie will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Friday, April 19, 2024, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 139 3rd Street South East, in Britt. Burial will follow at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Duncan.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Thursday, April 18, 2024, at Ewing Funeral Home, 178 Center Street West, in Britt, with a Rosary and Reflections beginning at 7:00 PM.
