Jennie (Lewerke) Forshee, 103, of Britt, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2024 at Concord Care Center in Garner.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at Ewing Funeral Home, 178 Center Street West in Britt, with Pastor Greg Baum officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Monday, April 15, 2024 at Ewing Funeral Home and continue one hour prior to services.

