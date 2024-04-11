Kossuth Levy Debate Sparks Community Response

The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors were met with a large contingent in opposition to a proposed levy. The levy reflects the need for more money to match the increases in the budget due to reduction in revenues received from the state, unfunded state mandates, increase in health insurance and property insurance costs, and general inflation.

The Supervisors Room was full of citizens and residents of Kossuth County who were not in favor of the increase.

Other attendees to the meeting spoke up during the open forum to address tax money to cover a number of county expenses.

The audience was adamant about the large increase in taxes citing specific expenses they thought were unnecessary.

The board concluded the public forum to focus on the proposed agenda. No action was taken on the levy issue.