Martin Edward O’Donnell Jr. age 87, of Fertile, Iowa died Monday, April 8, 2024 at the Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City, Iowa.

A memorial mass for Martin will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, April 13, 2024 at St. James Catholic Church, Forest City, IA, with Father Andrew Marr and Deacon Tom Blomme officiating.

Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service.

Committal service with military honors will follow the memorial mass at St. James Catholic Cemetery.

Schott Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.