Generator Issues Force Forest City Schools to Go to E-Learning Format

The Forest City High School and Middle School has had to resort to an E-learning scenario for the past couple of days due to a lack of power at the facilities. Forest City Community Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann explained that the problem occurred on Saturday night when a transformer stopped working.

On Tuesday, the district announced that E-Learning instruction will continue for grades 5-12. The Elementary school will run on a normal 1:50pm dismissal schedule.