Donald E. James, age 82, of Forest City, Iowa passed away on Monday April 8, 2024 at the Westview Care Center in Britt, Iowa.

A memorial service for Don will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, April 13, 2024 at Winnebago Lutheran Church, 40029 210th Ave. Lake Mills, IA with Pastor Bill Peters officiating.

Gathering of friends and family will take place from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Friday, April 12, 2024 at Schott Funeral Home in Forest City, IA.

Burial of cremains will be held at Winnebago Lutheran Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Don James memorial fund in care of the family.

