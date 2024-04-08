Use Caution When Viewing the Eclipse

A narrow band of land from Texas to Maine will be under a total solar eclipse this (Monday) afternoon, and in Iowa, the partial eclipse will still be a spectacular sight to behold, if it’s not too cloudy. Dr. Robert Funk, an ophthalmologist with Gundersen Health System in Waukon, says if you plan to view the event, you’ll absolutely need a pair of ultra-dark eclipse glasses. Many stores are selling special glasses, but Funk says be sure to get some that are ISO certified.

The last total solar eclipse that was visible in the region was in 2017, for which many Iowans ducked across the border to Missouri or Nebraska. If you still have those eclipse glasses and they’re in good condition, haul them out for today’s show.

“Those glasses are stronger than any sunglasses. You shouldn’t be using anything besides the eclipse glasses to look at the sun.” In northwest Iowa, the sun will be about 75% covered, while it’ll be more like 90% coverage in southeast Iowa. To see the full eclipse, the nearest points are in southern Illinois and southeast Missouri. That path is only about a hundred miles wide. Wherever you view it, be certain to care for your eyes.

The eclipse will begin in Iowa around 12:40pm, with the peak around 2pm, and it will end about 3pm.