Dallas R. Coon, 84, of Clarion, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2024 at Paula J. Barber Hospice House in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

A Memorial Service for Dallas R. Coon will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, April 13, 2024 at the Nazarene Church, 1010 2nd Street South West in Clarion with Pastor Dana Wendell officiating. Burial will take place after lunch at Elmwood Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Friday, April 12, 2024 at the Nazarene Church, 1010 2 nd Street South West in Clarion. The visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

Memorials may be made to the Paula J. Barber Hospice House.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

1801 Central Avenue East

Clarion, Iowa 50525

515-532-2233