DNR to Conduct Nighttime Animal Surveys

DNR staff are now going out after dark and driving back roads to conduct surveys of wildlife. State deer biologist, Jace Elliott, says it’s something they do every spring.

Elliott says they are looking primarily for deer and raccoons, but also other furbearers, like skunks. to track their population.

He says the numbers will help him learn about some of the impacts on the deer herd.

He says the same applies for those keeping an eye on other animals.

Elliott says the spotlight surveys will run through this month and the results will be released in early summer.