Solar Eclipse to be Eclipsed Locally by Clouds

The view of today’s solar eclipse will range from excellent to so-so to lousy, depending on where you’re located in Iowa at mid-day. Meteorologist Dylan Dodson, at the National Weather Service, says folks in the northern few tiers of counties may have to hop in the car and head south if they want to see the spectacle.

Veteran eclipse watchers say even when high, thin clouds partly obscure the sky, the eclipse may still be visible.

While parts of the nation will see a total eclipse, the sun will be about 90-percent covered in southeast Iowa, and more like 75% in northwest Iowa. The moon will start covering the sun around 12:45pm, the peak should be around 2 o’clock this afternoon, and it’ll all be over by about 3pm.