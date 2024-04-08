Worth County Property Tax Hearing 4/8/24 (LIVE)

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://zoom.us/j/435128100

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on the proposed property tax levy beginning at 10am. You can view the meeting live by clicking the link above. This will be followed by a third meeting to discuss setting a public hearing date for the proposed budget.

The proposed public hearing agenda is as follows:

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Call to order – 10:00 A.M.

3. Determination of quorum

4. Approval of agenda

5. Recess Regular Session

6. Public Hearing – Proposed FY25 Property Tax Levy – 10:00 A.M.

7. Reconvene Regular Session

Adjourn

The third meeting of the day has a proposed agenda such as this.

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Call to order – 10:15 A.M.

3. Determination of quorum

4. Approval of agenda

5. Set Public Hearing Date to Adopt FY25 Budget

6. Discussion – Contract Services – Buildings/Grounds

Adjourn