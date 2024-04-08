Meetings & AgendasNewsWorth

Worth County Property Tax Hearing 4/8/24 (LIVE)

April 8, 2024

Join Zoom Meeting:
https://zoom.us/j/435128100

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on the proposed property tax levy beginning at 10am. You can view the meeting live by clicking the link above. This will be followed by a third meeting to discuss setting a public hearing date for the proposed budget.

The proposed public hearing agenda is as follows:

1. Pledge of Allegiance
2. Call to order – 10:00 A.M.
3. Determination of quorum
4. Approval of agenda
5. Recess Regular Session
6. Public Hearing – Proposed FY25 Property Tax Levy – 10:00 A.M.
7. Reconvene Regular Session
Adjourn

The third meeting of the day has a proposed agenda such as this.

1. Pledge of Allegiance
2. Call to order – 10:15 A.M.
3. Determination of quorum
4. Approval of agenda
5. Set Public Hearing Date to Adopt FY25 Budget
6. Discussion – Contract Services – Buildings/Grounds
Adjourn

