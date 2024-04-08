Winnebago County Board to Review Reports

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting live on kiow.com and b1031.com. The board will open the meeting by hearing from Veterans Affairs Director Mary Lou Kleveland who is expected to deliver her quarterly report.

The board will also hear from Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders who will discuss the current state of secondary roads in the county. He will also review bridge replacements and other projects by giving an update on them.

Drainage matters will also be discussed after the public hearing last week on Drainage District 89 which ended up being continued because of new information needed to be verified.

Other reports to be delivered included that of the Auditor’s Office and the Recorder’s Office.