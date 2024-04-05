Winnebago County Learns More About Emmons Bridge Replacement

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors were apprised of a bridge located near Emmons that may need to be replaced. Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders explained that the Winnebago County Road Department will need to get involved in it.

Meinders explained that he and Freeborn County in Minnesota have been discussing the issue for the last two years and knew that the replacement was somewhere on the horizon.

The bridge is not far from Emmons according to Meinders.

The project involves a uniquely designed bridge according to Meinders.

The project is expected to get underway shortly. The road departments involved will announce specific dates and alternate routes if necessary.