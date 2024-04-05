Darlyne J. Espeland, age 91, a resident of the Mill Pond Community in Ankeny, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2024 at her home. She was a longtime resident of Forest City.

Funeral services for Darlyne will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, April 8, 2024 at Schott Funeral Home, 505 N. Clark St. with Pastor Rod Hopp officiating.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 AM on Monday. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery, Forest City, Iowa.

Schott Funeral Home in Forest City has been entrusted with Darlyne’s care.