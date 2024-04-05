Emerald Ash Borer Treatments to Continue in Forest City

Untreated Ash trees remain in danger according to local authorities as the un-native insect has migrated to virtually every county in Iowa. The Forest City Council brought in an expert in prevention and treatment of city Ash trees to give them an update on the situation.

Aaron Trezona, the tree doctor explained that city needed to continue prevention measures.

The borer lives below the bark tunneling and eating the interior of the tree along with the leaves.

The life and reproductive cycle is dependent on one thing, the availability of ash trees.

According to Trezona, if the treatment plan is followed, the bug will be either controlled or eliminated. Follow up treatment may be needed.

The city will continue to treat city owned trees but encourages residents to take care of theirs to further control the threat.