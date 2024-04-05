West Hancock to Stage Mock Car Accident Scenario

On Friday afternoon, West Hancock High School, in partnership with various area emergency service groups, will be presenting high school students with a live action response to a mock car accident scenario. This scenario will focus on the aftermath of a student car accident with drivers who were under the influence of alcohol and or other substances.

There will be rescue crews, emergency response teams, and perhaps even the life flight helicopter making a visit to the school during this activity. Officials wanted to make sure that parents, students, and community members are all aware of this and that they are not concerned for the safety of any students in the district.

High school students will be outside for a portion of this drill/scenario.