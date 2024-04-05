Puffs to be Presented at the Boman

Puffs or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic is a 2015 original play by New York based playwright Matt Cox. It parodies the Harry Potter series and its characters in a humorous and heartfelt way. The show debuted in December of 2015 in New York.

the show involves improv in some portions of it while staying with a central theme. Shayala Acamsya plays one of the instructors at the school and enjoys the role immensely. She describes what the audience will see during the show.

One of the critical elements to the success of the show is how well the cast blends and works together. Acamsya explained that this group has found that union.

Victoria Alps plays a student in the House of Puffs parodied off of the Harry Potters’ House of Hufflepuff.

She enjoys the role and knows that the cast has really put their best effort into their roles too.

The show runs Friday and Saturday at 7pm. Tickets are available by calling the Boman Fine Arts Center.