Garner Moving Forward With Pickleball Project

The Garner City Council is moving forward with plans to construct and operate pickleball courts. Drew Swears with V & K Engineering explained the parameters of the project.

The city is pushing to create a strong recreational base for its residents with the construction of the baseball and softball complexes along with the pickleball courts. All this in an effort to create a strong quality of life in the city.

Swears stated that the city is making a strong financial commitment to the pickleball court project with incentives to get the work done efficiently and effectively before the summer months begin.

The city council approved the resolutions dealing with the terms and construction of the courts.