Forest City Civic Auditorium to be Renamed

The iconic Forest City Civic Auditorium has been the site of basketball tournaments, youth leagues, Waldorf College basketball games, military day celebrations, and a host of other events. All of these have usually been a part of the Forest City Parks and Recreation Department schedule which is headed up by Sue Edmondson. She tirelessly coordinates the department and its functions.

There is a movement among members of the public and city hall to rename the auditorium. Forest City Councilman Karl Wooldridge explained how it all got started.

The idea caught fire and soon it was brought up to the Parks Board by Wooldridge.

Councilman Tony Mikes expressed his gratitude regarding Edmondson.

Forest City Police Chief Tom Montgomery echoed the thoughts of many on the Forest City Council.

The council voted in favor of the renaming of the facility.