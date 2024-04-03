AudioCrime & PoliceMediaNews
Forest City Police Still Looking for Donations for their Police Dog
The Forest City Police are in the middle of training for their police dog and his handler. Forest City Police Chief Tom Montgomery stated that the handler is having a great training session.
The department is still accepting donations toward the purchase of the dog. Montgomery expressed that the business community has been stepping up to help.
Those interested in donating can contact the Forest City Police Department or City Hall.