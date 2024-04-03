Charles “Chuck” Davis, 59, of Clarion, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2024 at Bethany Life in Story City.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Chuck Davis will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at St. John’s Catholic Church, 608 2nd Avenue North East in Clarion with Father Jerry Blake Officiating. Burial will take place at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Friday, April 5, 2024 at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion. Rosary will at 4:30 PM prior to visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Chuck’s name may be directed to Blank Children’s Hospital Child Life Program.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

1801 Central Avenue East

Clarion, Iowa 50525

515-532-2233