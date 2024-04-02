AudioMediaNewsPolitics & Government
Garner Council Accepts Fencing Proposal
The Garner City Council was asked to consider a proposal for fencing near the ballfield project. Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt explained that there were bids that were submitted to the city council for consideration.
Discussion ensued on whether it should be a black fence to blend with the ballfield fencing, or if it should be galvanized fencing.
The council accepted the River City Fencing bid incorporating both the galvanized and black fencing.