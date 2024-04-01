Forest City Council Meeting 4/1/24 (LIVE)
This meeting is available virtually through Go to Meeting at: https://meet.goto.com/887538597
The Forest City Council will meet on Monday beginning at 7pm. You can view the meeting live by clicking the link above. The proposed agenda is as follows:
CALL TO ORDER
Pledge of Allegiance
ROLL CALL
PUBLIC HEARING on proposed plans, specifications, form of contract and estimate of cost for the proposed 2024 Street Reconstruction Project
APPROVAL OF THE CONSENT AGENDAParks and Rec Minutes March 2024
(Action Item)
Agenda
Approve Council Minutes2024-03-18 Regular Council Meeting
Accept Board & Committee Minutes
Approve Invoices
BUSINESSBear Creek Golf Course Agenda – Adam Jackson
Resolution 23-24-33 finally approving and confirming plans, specifications, form of contract and estimate of cost for the 2024 Street Reconstruction Project
Street Department Update
Bear Creek Golf Course Update and Discussion on Irrigation System
Aaron Trezona, Tree Doctor, will give an update on our Emerald Ash Borer Treatment Plan with proposed future treatments
EMC Annual Renewal with Jake from Farm & City Insurance
Discussion and Possible Action to Rename the Civic Auditorium
Line Shed Metal Roof Restoration Quote
Light Plant Generator Cleaning, Inspection and Testing Quote
Set the Date for the Public Hearing for the FY25 Proposed Budget for April 15th
Set the Date for the Public Hearing on the proposed plans, specifications, form of contract and estimate of cost for the proposed Airport Rehabilitate Runway 15/33 project for April 15th
Approve Bid for Nuisance Mowing
Resolution 23-24-34 Amending the Employee Policy Handbook for Birth and Bonding
STAFF REPORTS
PUBLIC FORUM
This is a time set aside for comments from the public on topics of City business other than those listed on this agenda. Please understand that the Council will not take any action on your comments at this meeting due to requirements of the Open Meetings Law, but may do so at a future meeting. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public; however, at no time is it appropriate to use profane, obscene, or slanderous language. The Mayor may limit each speaker to five minutes.
ADJOURNMENT