Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Meeting 4/2/24 (LIVE)

http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRYede2wUgnmNZpYlSRCDDg/live

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am. The meeting can be viewed by clicking the highlighted link above.

The proposed agenda for the first meeting is as follows:

1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.

2. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.

3. Set Public Hearing for L-Asmus-73-95, 500th St Grade & Pave project.

4. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.

5. Consider for approval B & W Spraying quote for 2024.

6. 9:30 A.M. Public Hearing for DD 89 Annexation and Reclassification reports.

7. Consider for approval DD 89 Annexation and Reclassification reports.

8. Open Forum.

9. Consider for approval County claims.

10.10:30 A.M. Maggie Burger, Speer Financial to discuss GO Possible Debt Schedule & Timeline.