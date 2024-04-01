NIACC To Offer ESL Class in Britt

North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) will now offer tuition free English as a Second Language (ESL) classes in Britt. This program is specifically designed for adults 18 and older whose first language is not English, aiming to improve their speaking, reading, writing, and listening skills in in a supportive, friendly environment.

Registration will be held on Monday, April 8 from 5-8pm at the West Hancock High School at 420 9th Ave SW in Britt. The first class and orientation will be held on Wednesday, April 10th from 5-8pm and classes will continue to meet on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5-8pm, all at the West Hancock High School.

These sessions are structured to cater to various proficiency levels, from beginners to more advanced learners, ensuring that each participant can learn at a pace that suits them best. Class sessions are eight weeks and attendance is mandatory. Students continue to enroll in sessions until they have mastered the English language.

“There is a great need for ESL instruction in the Britt area and we look forward to providing this free service in the community,” said Molly Anderegg, Director of Education to Employment at NIACC. “Our goal is to help individuals improve their English skills as well as learn how to navigate additional education, employment, and American culture.”

For more information visit https://www.niacc.edu/business-and-workforce-solutions/adult-literacy/english-second-language-esl/ or contact the NIACC Adult Education Department at [email protected] or 641-422-4278.