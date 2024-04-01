Obits

Leon “Wipp” R. Wipplinger

Thompson

Leon “Wipp” R. Wipplinger, age 82 of Thompson, IA passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2024 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M., Monday, April 1, 2024 at Schott Funeral Homes, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, Iowa.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at the Zion Lutheran Church, 226 S. Monroe St., Thompson, Iowa 50478 with Pastor Glenn Smith officiating.

Burial will be at Our Savior’s Cemetery in Kiester, Minnesota.

