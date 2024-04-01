Leon “Wipp” R. Wipplinger, age 82 of Thompson, IA passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2024 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M., Monday, April 1, 2024 at Schott Funeral Homes, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, Iowa.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at the Zion Lutheran Church, 226 S. Monroe St., Thompson, Iowa 50478 with Pastor Glenn Smith officiating.

Burial will be at Our Savior’s Cemetery in Kiester, Minnesota.