Forest City Council Property Tax Levy Meeting 4/1/24 (LIVE)

To access this meeting click on this link: https://meet.goto.com/887538597

To speak to the council during public comment, please call (571) 317-3112 and use the access code: 887 538 8597

The Forest City Council will meet in the council chambers to hear from the public about the proposed property tax levy for the upcoming fiscal year budget. The meeting will begin at 6:45pm and continue for as long as there is public comment or until 7pm. since this is a public hearing, the citizens of Forest City are entitled to speak on the tax issue before the council.

The general meeting will follow in the next news story on this website. You must click the link posted in that story to access that meeting.