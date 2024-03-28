Clear Lake Schools Receive USDA Healthy Nutrition Award

Clear Lake High School is one of four school districts to receive a national USDA award for its efforts to improve the nutritional quality of meals for students. Clear Lake reduced sodium in menu items by using spices, more fresh local foods and some low- or no-sodium products. U. S. Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack visited the Clear Lake district to deliver its award.

Vilsack says Clear Lake overcame challenges to improve menu options.

Vilsack says the USDA has provided several billion dollars of assistance over the last several years to help U. S. school districts improve the nutrition of school lunches and the department’s “Healthy Meals Incentives Recognition Awards” are designed to showcase schools like Clear Lake that have made big gains with that support.

Clear Lake Community School District food service director Julie Udelhofen says the school got a Healthy Meals Incentive grant in August of 2023.

Udelhofen says her food service team created custom blended salt-free seasonings to bring out the flavor of a wide array of vegetables as one way to reduce sodium consumption among students in the lunchroom.