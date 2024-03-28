AudioMediaNewsPolitics & Government
Garner Discusses Expanding Firefighting Force
The Garner City Council was presented with an issue regarding the staffing of the Garner Fire Department. The city needed to expand the limit number of volunteer firefighters to 34 according to Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt.
With the addition of new personnel and impending mandatory retirement of others, the need to create a higher cap in personnel numbers is necessary according to Schmidt.
The council agreed with Schmidt and raised the cap for now.