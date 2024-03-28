Job Expo Coming to NIACC

North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) will host its 2024 Job Expo from 11 am-2 pm and from 5-7 pm on Wednesday, April 3 in the NIACC Gymnasium. Students looking to begin their post-academic careers and job seekers looking for their next jobs in North Iowa are invited to attend.

The expo will have 65 companies from a wide array of industries attending and looking for prospective employees to fill full-time, part-time, seasonal and/or internship positions. A full list of the companies attending the expo can be found here.

“We’re committed to empowering our students and job seekers alike, connecting them with diverse industries and pathways for success,” said Melinda McGregor, Director of Emerging Workforce Solutions at NIACC.

For more information, contact NIACC Business & Workforce Solutions at 641-422-4358 or go click this link.