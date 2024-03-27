Wright County to Host Consecutive Events

The Wright County Courthouse courtyard will be busy at the beginning of June. Brittney Howieson is coordinating a Family Fun Night on June 7th to be followed by a Festival in the Park on the 8th. According to Howieson, the supervisors were asked to approve the use of the courthouse grounds on the 7th.

The supervisors did not hesitate to approve the use of the grounds for the two days.

The two scheduled events are open to the public.