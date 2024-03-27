AudioMediaNewsPolitics & Government

Wright County to Host Consecutive Events

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor1 min agoLast Updated: March 25, 2024
Wright County Supervisors left to right: Rick Rasmussen, Chairman Dean Kluss, and Karl Helgevold

The Wright County Courthouse courtyard will be busy at the beginning of June. Brittney Howieson is coordinating a Family Fun Night on June 7th to be followed by a Festival in the Park on the 8th. According to Howieson, the supervisors were asked to approve the use of the courthouse grounds on the 7th.

The supervisors did not hesitate to approve the use of the grounds for the two days.

The two scheduled events are open to the public.

 

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor1 min agoLast Updated: March 25, 2024
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT

Back to top button