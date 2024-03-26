Ernst’s Bipartisan Billion Dollar Boondoggle Bill Passes Senate

Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Maggie Hassan’s (D-N.H.) bipartisan Billion Dollar Boondoggle Act was passed by the full Senate. The legislation would require the public disclosure of every taxpayer-funded project that is $1 billion or more over budget or five years or more behind schedule.

This disclosure would also include an explanation for the delays and added costs as well as the identification of the contractors.

“Boondoggles beware!” Ernst said. “Greater transparency and accountability to protect taxpayer dollars from funding blank checks for failed projects is one step closer to becoming law. As our national debt quickly approaches $35 trillion, this bipartisan effort is needed more than ever. I will continue to keep the momentum going until this measure becomes law, and we are able to hold the big spenders in Washington accountable for misspending and mismanaging our money.”

“New Hampshire has a proud tradition of fiscal responsibility. I am glad to see our commonsense, bipartisan bill to help increase government transparency and ultimately save taxpayer money pass the Senate,” Hassan said. “I urge my colleagues in the House to pass this bill, and I will keep working across the aisle to strengthen oversight of government spending.”

This bill is part of Ernst’s ongoing efforts to cut wasteful spending and make Washington “squeal” and has also been introduced with bipartisan support in the House of Representatives.