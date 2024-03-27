Belmond Clinic Deals with Non-Coverage Issues

Officials with a rural healthcare center in northern Iowa are rethinking their care strategies post-COVID. The Belmond Healthcare Clinic turns increasingly to forms of remote care to better serve its three-thousand patients, whether through video, over the phone, or online, but some insurance providers don’t recognize telehealth as covered care. The clinic’s business development coordinator Robyn Hardman says that leaves the nonprofit clinic fronting the costs.

Hardman says rural hospitals could struggle to maintain that consistent care if telehealth continues to go uncovered.

Nearly 70% of the Belmond clinic’s patients utilize some form of remote healthcare.