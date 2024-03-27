Garner to Comply with Iowa DNR Lead Line Survey

The Garner City Council was made aware of the need by the city to check the water lines going into homes and businesses. In order to do this, the city water department would have to check each and every home and business to find if the owners wanted to comply with the survey.

According to Garner City Administrator Jim Collins, another idea was proposed.

The survey would be brief and simple to do according to Collins.

According to Scott Ginapp, Garner Water and Sewer Superintendent, residents will need to look to see if they have copper or lead piping.

The council approved the flyer concept in order to speed up the process.