The Wright County Board of Supervisors have rezoned a parcel of land near Eagle Grove according to Plans and Zoning Coordinator Jeremy Abbas.

The zoning was approved by the Zoning Commission and was brought forward by Wright County Economic Development Director Darrell Steven Carlyle. Supervisor Rick Rasmussen explained what Talas will be doing on the site.

According to Abbas, the process is simple and uses very few ingredients.

The site will be unmanned but will serve a need for area farmers.