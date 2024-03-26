HVAC Installation on Schedule at the Hancock County Courthouse and LEC

The Hancock County Courthouse and Law enforcement continue to have renovations including their HVAC systems. The Hancock County Board of Supervisors were updated on the progress so far from Alex Motiff.

The project involves relocating and replacing duct work and any electrical lines and lights in the ceiling according to Motiff.

The project is close to completion according to Motiff and is on schedule.