North Iowa Schools Find Great Value in Local AEA

With the state government wanting to make changes to the funding and operation of Area Education Agencies, there have been some fears that local districts would have to face undue issues in their handling of special education students and students in general in their district. Currently the AEA serves area districts taking a financial and staffing burden off of the districts with their cost sharing agreement with the AEA.

North Iowa Community Schools Superintendent Joe Erickson is one of the area school officials happy with what the AEA has to offer.

Beyond the subject material available in the school district, there also is the student who may need extra attention given a set of circumstances.

With this cooperation between the district and AEA, the school district saves taxpayer money on staffing and benefits while it gains the expertise provided by the staff at Central Rivers AEA.