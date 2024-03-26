Garner Makes Changes to its Fire Department Qualifications

Local fire departments prefer to have their firefighters live within city limits to allow for the fastest response times possible. Since the departments are all voluntary, they do not have their firefighters reside at the local stations while on duty. This means that these men and women , who have jobs during the day or at night, must be available in case of emergency.

The Garner Fire Department has had to make some modifications considering the availability of their firefighters during the day according to Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt.

Schmidt stated that the city needed to make a change in order to keep a quality firefighter on the staff.

While the fireman lives beyond the required distance, there was an exception that the city had to take into consideration.

The city continues to maintain an excellent department in its protection of the city.