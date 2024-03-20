Pam Smit, 76, most recently of the Pillars of Cedar Vally, Waterloo, IA, died, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Allen Hospital-Unity Point in Waterloo, IA.

Public services are tentatively scheduled for Saturday, morning at 11 am, March 23, 2024, at Immanuel Reformed Church east of Belmond, IA. The Reverend Katie Pals will be officiating. Burial will be next to her husband Gary Smit in the Immanuel Reformed Church Cemetery.

Public visitation will be from 10-11 am at the church prior to the services.

Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond, IA, is handling funeral arrangements.

Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond, IA. 641-444-4474