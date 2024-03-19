Garner Decides on Road Closures for 2024 Duesey Days

It won’t be long, and Garner will once again be hosting the traditional Duesey Days. This large-scale celebration will require some roads to be blocked off for parades and other attractions. Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt explained that the Garner Chamber of Commerce has requested some of these closures in their recent city council meeting.

Garner manufacturing companies like Stellar Industries are pitching in to help according to Schmidt.

Schmidt stated that he is appreciative of the collaborative work done by the companies to make the event successful.