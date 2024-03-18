Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting 3/18/24 (LIVE)

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://zoom.us/j/435128100

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 8:30am. You can view the meeting live by clicking the highlighted link above. The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.

3. Determination of quorum

4. Approval of agenda & minutes

5. Approval of minutes

6. County Engineer

a. General

b. Road maintenance

c. Discussion/Possible Action – Secondary Roads/Conservation Building Project

7. Drainage

a. General

b. Drainage Claims

c. Work Orders

d. Reclass/Annexation Commissioner pay rate

8. Claims

9. Reports

10. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes

11. Liquor License

12. Public Hearing on Proposed Amendment to the Worth County Consolidated Urban Renewal Area – 9:00 A.M.

13. Resolution to Declare Necessity and Establish an Expanded Urban Renewal Area, Pursuant to Section 403.4 of

the Code of Iowa and Approve an Urban Renewal Plan Amendment for the Worth County Consolidated Urban

Renewal Area

14. Resolution to fix a date for public hearing on proposal to enter into a General Obligation Urban Renewal Loan

Agreement and to borrow money thereunder

15. Water System Improvement Project

16. WINN-WORTH BETCO

17. EMS Continued Discussion

a.Joe Thompson, Proposed Worth County Southeast EMS District – Preseting Petition to Establish EMS District

Justin Faber, Proposed Worth County West EMS District – Presenting Petition to Establish EMS District

18. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water

19. Budget Update/Discussion

20. Department Head Discussion

21. Supervisors – Weekly Reports

22. Next week’s Agenda Items for review

23. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:

a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – April 15 – Forest City Ambulance – 105 Hwy 69 S, Forest City –

11:30 A.M.

b. Public Hearing – Proposed FY25 Property Tax Levy – March 25 – 10:00 A.M.

c. Mike Galloway, Department Head Meeting regarding HF718 Impacts on County Government – March 25

– District Court Room – 1:00 P.M.

d. Meeting to Set Public Hearing Date to Adopt FY25 Budget – March 25 – 10:30 A.M.

Adjourn