Carroll “Red” Reines, age 86, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2024 at his home in rural Lake Mills, surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, March 16, 2024 at Winnebago Lutheran Church, 40029 210th Avenue, Lake Mills, with Pastor Bill Peters officiating.

Burial will be in the Winnebago Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Visitation will take place on Friday, March 15, 2024, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 E. Main St. in Lake Mills, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel in Lake Mills has been entrusted to care for Carroll and his family.

The service for Carroll will be livestreamed on the One in Christ Lutheran Parish YouTube channel.